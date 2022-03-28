Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EDUT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Education ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,160,000.

