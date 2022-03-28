Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EDUT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.54.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
