Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 218.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.