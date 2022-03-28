Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of KRC opened at $77.42 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 267,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

