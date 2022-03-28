CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

