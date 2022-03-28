Short Interest in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Rises By 100.0%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

DILA opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

