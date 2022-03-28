Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

