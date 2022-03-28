Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $80,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 770.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.50 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

