BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $741.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $852.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

