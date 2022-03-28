Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $228.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.24 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

