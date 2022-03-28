Lincoln National Corp Acquires 903 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

