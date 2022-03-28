Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06.

