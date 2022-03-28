Lincoln National Corp Acquires 385 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 246,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $43.98.

