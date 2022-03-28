Masco (NYSE:MAS) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 4.90% 856.22% 16.76% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Masco and FGI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $8.38 billion 1.50 $410.00 million $1.64 31.89 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Masco and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 1 1 9 0 2.73 FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Masco presently has a consensus target price of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.07%. FGI Industries has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.71%. Given FGI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Masco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masco beats FGI Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÃLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

