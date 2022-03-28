Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 6.90 $30.06 million $0.35 60.09 Gladstone Land $75.32 million 16.42 $3.49 million ($0.29) -124.65

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.94% 2.20% 1.15% Gladstone Land 4.65% 0.70% 0.28%

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 Gladstone Land 0 4 1 0 2.20

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.28%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.31%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 302.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -186.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

