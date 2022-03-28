Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $45.22

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 126,637 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

