Analysts Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

