Analysts Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) PT at $41.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

