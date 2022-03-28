ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

