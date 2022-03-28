Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC opened at $166.11 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

