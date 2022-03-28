MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 182.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $37.64 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.