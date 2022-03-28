Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,459 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.