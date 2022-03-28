Lincoln National Corp Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

