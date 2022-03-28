Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
LRMR opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
