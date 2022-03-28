Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LRMR opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $353,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

