LVW Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $337.49 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

