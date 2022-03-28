Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

