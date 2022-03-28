Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.