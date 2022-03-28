Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.1 days.
Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $124.80.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.