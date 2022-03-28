Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Axis Technologies Group stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Axis Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

