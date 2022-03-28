Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.1 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $124.80.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

