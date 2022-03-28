Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCKIF. Barclays upped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.63) to GBX 356 ($4.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

BCKIF stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

