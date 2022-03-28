Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $109.35 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

