Lincoln National Corp Has $2.65 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

