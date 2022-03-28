Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.62 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94.

