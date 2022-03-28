The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

