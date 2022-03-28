LVW Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $310.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $296.03 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.