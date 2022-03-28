CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

CNX stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

