K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $41,000 Position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

