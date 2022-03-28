Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
