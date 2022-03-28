Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,540 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

