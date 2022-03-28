Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 88,980 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.