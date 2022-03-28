General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
