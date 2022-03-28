General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NYSE GE opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.