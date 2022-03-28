Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $480.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.94 and a 200-day moving average of $431.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $485.80.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

