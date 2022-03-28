Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

