Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.