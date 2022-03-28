Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

