Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $373.85 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.89 and its 200 day moving average is $539.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.