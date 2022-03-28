PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PYPL stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.