Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 16.64 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.38 and a 52-week high of 29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.52.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines, production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

