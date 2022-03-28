Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Increases By 131.1%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.4 days.

WZZAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,474.50.

WZZAF stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

