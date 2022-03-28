Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head to Head Comparison

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tata Motors and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.52 -$1.95 billion ($3.22) -8.82 Volcon $450,000.00 80.62 N/A N/A N/A

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -6.25% -18.25% -2.77% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tata Motors and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 1 3 2 0 2.17 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.08%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

Volcon beats Tata Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

