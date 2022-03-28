TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE:TA opened at C$12.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.